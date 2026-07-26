Burnham Rotary Club’s summer fair proves a hit with visitors to Southwell House and Gardens

Burnham‑On‑Sea Rotary Club’s annual summer fair attracted a flow of visitors to Highbridge’s Southwell House and Gardens on Sunday (July 26th) as families enjoyed traditional games, stalls and competitions.

The event, offered a mix of entertainment for visitors of all ages, including hook‑a‑duck, splat‑the‑rat, horse shoe throwing and a coconut shy along with tombola stalls and trade stands plus refreshments.

Organiser Jimmy Lynch said preparations had been underway for several weeks, with volunteers setting up a wide range of attractions across the grounds.

A new feature this year was a popular cup cake competition sponsored by Maisey’s Bakery, and there were also egg‑and‑spoon races, sponsored by Space Storage.

The Rotary Club’s mini lighthouses decorated by local schoolchildren for its upcoming summer shop windows trail, run in conjunction with Burnham Chamber of Trade and other organisations, were also on show.

The fair is part of the Rotary Club’s long‑running community events diary schedule, raising money for local good causes.