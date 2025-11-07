Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club to hold charity day on Saturday

Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club is holding a charity day this Saturday, November 8th, at the BASC Ground in Stoddens Road when an afternoon of rugby will be held along with activities for both BARB and Somerset Breast Cancer Now.

The busy fundraising weekend starts today, Friday, with a night of rugby as the Stags take on Weston at 7.30pm.

Then, during a fundraising charity day on Saturday, there will be a game against Avon XV starting at 2.30pm.

Alongside the action, organisers have announced a big raffle running from Friday through Sunday, with supporters encouraged to take part.

Among the standout prizes on offer are a luxury Harrods Hamper and a £100 voucher for La Rocca restaurant, both generously donated by Ability Care Solutions Ltd.

Also up for grabs are two tickets to see England take on Argentina on 23rd November, kindly provided by the Rugby Club.

Raffle tickets will be priced at £5 per strip, with all proceeds being split between the two local charities.

In a further show of community spirit, the club has pledged to donate £1 for every point that the Stags score on Friday and Saturday, with the total also going to the charities. All will be welcome to attend.