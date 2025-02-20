10.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Feb 20, 2025
News
Burnham Rugby Club welcomes holiday park entertainer for family fun shows today
News

Burnham Rugby Club welcomes holiday park entertainer for family fun shows today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club is set welcome a local entertainer for several special family entertainment events today (Thursday February 20th).

‘Chunkie’ Russell, who is a well-known former Brean holiday park entertainer, is regularly featured in Channel 5’s series of ‘Happy Campers: The Caravan Park’.

Burnham Rugby Club’s ‘Happy Campers Live’ event will be held today from 1pm-4pm and then 6pm-9pm at the BASC Ground in Stoddens Road.

“These sessions will provide fun for all the family, with a live magic show, bonkers bingo, bubble disco, party dances and more,” says ‘Chunkie’ who will be leading the event.

Tickets are priced at £5 with money raised benefiting local charities. Doors open 30 minutes each show. All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Bar open for drinks and snacks.

