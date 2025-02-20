Burnham Rugby Club welcomes holiday park entertainer for family fun shows today

Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club is set welcome a local entertainer for several special family entertainment events today (Thursday February 20th).

‘Chunkie’ Russell, who is a well-known former Brean holiday park entertainer, is regularly featured in Channel 5’s series of ‘Happy Campers: The Caravan Park’.

Burnham Rugby Club’s ‘Happy Campers Live’ event will be held today from 1pm-4pm and then 6pm-9pm at the BASC Ground in Stoddens Road.

“These sessions will provide fun for all the family, with a live magic show, bonkers bingo, bubble disco, party dances and more,” says ‘Chunkie’ who will be leading the event.

Tickets are priced at £5 with money raised benefiting local charities. Doors open 30 minutes each show. All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Bar open for drinks and snacks.