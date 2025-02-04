Burnham runner takes on 100th half marathon as his charity total reaches £32,359

A well-known charity runner in Burnham-On-Sea is aiming to complete his 100th half marathon this year, further boosting his overall fundraising total.

Jason Vickers, who suffers from Crohn’s Disease, has been taking part in running events for over 15 years and has raised a huge £32,359 for the MS Society from his fundraising.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com this week, he said: “I’m planning to run the London Landmarks half marathon in April, then the Plymouth half in May, before the Great North Run in September which will be a special one for me as my 100th half marathon!”

Jason adds: “A big thank you goes to everyone who continues to support me with my fundraising – I’m hoping to further add to the total this year by £2,000.”

He adds that he is doing bucket collections this Wednesday morning at Burnham’s Tesco store then again on February 27th and at Asda in Highbridge on February 28th.

He is also inviting donations on his fundraising page at: Jason’s fundraising page is here.