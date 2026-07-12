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Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club regatta winners announced after two weekends of races

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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Burnham-On-Sea’s annual Sailing Regatta drew to a close on Sunday afternoon after four days of competitive racing across two weekends.

The regatta was held over two weekends of action with the final race held on Sunday afternoon (July 12th).

Overall winner was the yacht ‘Artemis’ helmed by Martin Thomas and crewed Rod Clayton, who was presented with his award by Sailing Club Commodore Michael Clarke.

Second overall was ‘Cicely Grace’ crewed by Erik Torkildsen and Alan Robinson. Third was ‘Poppy’ helmed by David Barrett and Geoff Tanner. Fourth was ‘Maranjac’ helmed by Peter Stanfield. Fifth was ‘Walrus’ helmed by Rod Southwell.

One of the yachts briefly ran aground on a mud bank and was unable to finish one of the four races.

Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club Commodore Michael Clarke said: “It was a very successful regatta over two weekends. All the races took place this year – the weather didn’t hamper them – and our thanks go to everyone who took part and supported the event.”

 

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