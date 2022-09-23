Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club is to host a fundraising event on Saturday (September 24th) as part of the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

The event at the club on the South Esplanade will be held to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support as part of their annual fundraiser.

“It will run from 11am-3pm and all will be welcome,” says the club’s Michael Clarke. “There will also be a delicious range of cakes.”

Macmillan Cancer Support’s nationwide Coffee Mornings began 30 years ago and have become one of the largest charity fundraising events of the year.

Last year people around the country raised over £27.5 million for Macmillan and the important work its people do in supporting families facing cancer.