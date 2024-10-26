Burnham Santa Run to be held in memory of local cancer victim

A fundraising Santa run is to be held in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday, December 8th for a charity in memory of a local boy who died of cancer.
Joe Laoutaris, 12, sadly passed away in 2015 after a two-year battle against Ewings Sarcoma cancer.
The sixth annual festive ‘Santa Express Run’ will be held in aid of Young Lives Vs Cancer and Love Musgrove on Burnham-On-Sea Beach for either 5km and 10km participants.
Organiser Nikki Stent told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to announce our fith Joe’s Santa Express 5/10K fun run on 8th December. Registration will open from 10.45am and our lovely Tori Taylor for Burnham-On-Sea Boot-camp will get everyone moving with our traditional warm up and for this year we have a surprise extra fund raiser, leading to our race start at 12.15pm. Entry fee is only £10 on the day.”