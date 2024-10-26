9.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Oct 27, 2024
Burnham Santa Run to be held in memory of local cancer victim

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A fundraising Santa run is to be held in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday, December 8th for a charity in memory of a local boy who died of cancer.

Joe Laoutaris, 12, sadly passed away in 2015 after a two-year battle against Ewings Sarcoma cancer.

The sixth annual festive ‘Santa Express Run’ will be held in aid of Young Lives Vs Cancer and Love Musgrove on Burnham-On-Sea Beach for either 5km and 10km participants.

Joe Laoutaris

Organiser Nikki Stent told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to announce our fith Joe’s Santa Express 5/10K fun run on 8th December. Registration will open from 10.45am and our lovely Tori Taylor for Burnham-On-Sea Boot-camp will get everyone moving with our traditional warm up and for this year we have a surprise extra fund raiser, leading to our race start at 12.15pm. Entry fee is only £10 on the day.”

“Can I take this opportunity to thank you for supporting the event once again as we continue to grow each year.”
”The funds raised with be given to the charities before Christmas to hopefully support those who may be in hospital or who require care during the festive period.”
