Burnham Scouts to walk 154 miles in a day to fund their Summer Camp

Burnham-On-Sea’s 1st Scout Troop will be stepping out onto the town’s streets this Saturday, 18th July, when they take on an ambitious 154‑mile walking challenge to raise funds for their Summer Camp.

The young people will be completing the full distance – the equivalent of walking from their Burnham Scout Hut all the way to their Dorset campsite and back again – without ever leaving the town, by clocking up miles along the High Street and seafront throughout the day.

Leaders say the challenge has already sparked huge enthusiasm within the troop, with members preparing to work together to keep the miles steadily ticking upwards from early morning until late afternoon.

Their route will take them past familiar landmarks and busy weekend footfall, giving residents plenty of chances to support them as they pass.

Alongside the walking effort, the Scouts will be running a fundraising stall near the Tourist Information Centre on the seafront. Visitors will be able to stop by for games, browse a selection of books, and chat with leaders and young people about the troop’s activities and plans for the months ahead.

Every pound raised will go towards providing an adventurous Summer Camp, helping the Scouts develop new skills, build confidence, and enjoy the kind of shared experiences that stay with them for years.

The group is encouraging local people to come out and support them on Saturday, whether by offering a wave as they walk past, visiting the stall, or making a donation. Those unable to attend can still contribute via the troop’s JustGiving page, where online donations are already being welcomed.

They say every contribution, large or small, will help ensure this year’s Summer Camp is a memorable one for all involved, and they are hoping the community will get behind the young walkers as they take on their biggest challenge yet.