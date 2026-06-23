Burnham sea anglers land impressive catches in annual Fred Peters Trophy

Burnham-On-Sea’s sea anglers enjoyed a busy day on the water at the weekend as the Burnham Boat Owners Sea Angling Association held its annual Fred Peters Trophy competition on Sunday.

Five boats took part in the event, with anglers reporting steady action throughout the day and several strong Starry Smoothhound catches helping to shape the final leaderboard.

Chris Lindsay secured first place with a Smoothhound weighing 15lb 9oz, followed by Dave Teather in second with a 13lb 9oz fish. Third place was shared by Simon Stroud and Ian Tench, who both landed Smoothhounds of 10lb 2oz.

With no Bass or Thornback Ray caught, the pools prize was drawn from a hat and won by Steve Saxby.

The juniors also enjoyed success aboard Sea Wolf, where Clayton landed his first Smoothhound — an impressive 8lb fish — and both he and Cohen headed home with a bag full of winnings after a memorable day on the water.

Fish are returned to the sea alive as part of the club’s overall environmnent policy.