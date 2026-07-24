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Burnham sea angling group set to celebrate its 50th anniversary today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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Burnham-On-Sea’s sea angling community is preparing to celebrate a golden milestone today (Saturday, July 25th) as the Burnham Boat Owners Sea Angling Association marks its 50th anniversary with a barbecue.

The gathering will take place from 6pm at Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club, where long‑standing members, former members and newcomers with an interest in the club are all being welcomed to join the occasion.

Organisers say the evening will be a chance to look back on five decades of local sea angling, boating and community spirit, with many familiar faces expected to return for the celebration.

The association has grown from a small group of local enthusiasts into a well‑established part of Burnham’s coastal life.  The event aims to celebrate that history while offering a relaxed summer get‑together for anyone connected to the club.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for children, with a barbecue meal included. Booking is now open, and those wishing to secure a place are asked to pay via the BBOSAA account, using their email address as the payment reference: BBOSAA Account number: 29907081 Sort code: 05‑02‑00

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