The Chair of Burnham-On-Sea’s local Sea Cadets Unit was honoured this week by being awarded the Lord Lieutenant of Somerset’s Award for Meritorious Service.

Mrs Carol Roberts joined the Sea cadets in Burnham in 2016 and was soon catapulted into the role of Unit Chairman.

Her award citation states that the unexpected challenge of COVID, the associated lockdowns, and the resulting need to regenerate the unit took up yet more of her time and energy but with the support of her fellow Trustees, the unit was able to regenerate fully within 12 months.

“The culture she has developed is one of extended family in which ideas and fresh thinking are embraced and encouraged. She manages to balance this with being a parish councillor, a member of a local musical theatre group and a grandma to three gorgeous girls.”

Carol says she is “delighted and honoured” to be the recipient of this prestigious award and said it would not have been possible without the invaluable support of her family and her fellow Unit Team of Trustees and Instructors.