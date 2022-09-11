A notice to mariners has been issued advising local boat owners and sea users that work will be underway this week to maintain buoys in the waters off Burnham-On-Sea.

Captain Jessica Tyson, Sedgemoor’s Deputy Harbour Master, says that “navigational buoy maintenance will be undertaken on buoys No 1 – 5 including the reinstatement of No 1 buoy.”

“Works will be undertaken by multicat ‘Effy D’ commencing on the PM tide of Tuesday 13th September.”

“All vessels must keep well clear of the ‘Effy D’ and pass at a safe speed when she is

undertaking the buoy works. All Mariners are advised to navigate with caution.”

Completion is anticipated by this Thursday, 15th September.