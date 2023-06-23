Several shelters along Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront have been upgraded to make them more accessible by Somerset Council.

The authority has this month completed work to introduce new ramps for diabled users on the South Esplanade.

A spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Works have been completed to make two shelters along the South Esplanade accessible.”

She added: “A tarmac ramp has been installed at the rear of each shelter which will enable anyone in wheelchairs or mobility scooters to access the shelters.”

It comes after local resident Paul Reynolds campaigned for the council to make the changes so the shelters are compliant with regulations. He has this week welcomed the upgrades.

The council said the total cost to install the ramps and other small changes was £925.