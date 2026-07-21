Burnham shop owners call for extra policing after spate of thefts and anti-social behaviour

A number of Burnham-On-Sea shop owners have called on police to step up patrols in the town centre following a spate of shoplifting incidents and anti-social behaviour.

It comes amid growing concern among independent traders, as first reported here in June by Burnham-On-Sea.com, when shop owners met with Burnham’s MP Ashley Fox to discuss the matter.

Avon and Somerset Police says they are aware of the impact the offences are having on businesses and the wider community, stressing that violent behaviour towards staff will always be investigated.

A Police sppokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We know how significant the impact of shoplifting can be on shops, particularly smaller, independent ones, and that it also has a significant knock-on effect on the wider community.”

“Violent behaviour towards staff is totally unacceptable and where such incidents take place, we will investigate. From April 2025 to March 2026, there were 172 recorded thefts from shops and stalls in Burnham and Highbridge – down from 305 the year before.”

“The number of cases culminating in a positive outcome increased to 62, despite the significant year-on-year decrease in recorded shoplifting offences, which we hope reassures the public about how seriously we treat shoplifting.”

The spokesman adds: “It is important to recognise that shoplifting across the country tends to be largely under-reported and we would urge business owners to keep reporting these incidents to us.”

“Similarly, we are always keen to work with businesses to help identify further ways we can effectively police retail crime. Every crime that is reported to us will be reviewed and even if it may not always lead to a conviction, it helps us build up a true picture of what is happening so we can ensure we’re directing our resources in the most appropriate way, including when and where we target our regular uniformed patrols to prevent crime and antisocial behaviour.”

“Many of the underlying causes of shoplifting are societal, including the increased cost of living and theft to facilitate addiction, and so we’re working closely with partner organisations to ensure we have an effective approach.”

Shoplifting offences can be reported on 999 if a crime is taking place, or on 101 and via the police website for non‑urgent cases, where CCTV footage can also be uploaded.

MP Ashley Fox says: “I was concerned by what I heard from traders in Burnham-On-Sea. Business owners spoke about crime, anti-social behaviour and a lack of confidence that incidents are being dealt with effectively.”

“Local businesses are vital to the town and they deserve to feel safe and supported. No business owner should feel intimidated at work or feel that reporting incidents is a waste of time.”

“I will be meeting with Somerset’s policing commander to discuss the issues that have been raised and to press for stronger action to address the common issues that were raised and to call for greater visibility of police presence in the town.”

Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade has also raised concerns about the matter with local Police.