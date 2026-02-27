10.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Feb 27, 2026
Burnham solar energy farm invites local schools to book fully funded visits
News

Burnham solar energy farm invites local schools to book fully funded visits

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham and Weston Energy

Schools across Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge and the wider Somerset area are being encouraged to sign up for fully funded educational visits to a local solar farm next year.

Burnham and Weston Energy, the community‑owned solar farm in Lympsham, has announced plans to host a series of school visits in 2026 to help pupils learn about climate change, renewable energy and local wildlife. The sessions will be free for schools, with coach travel included.

The visits will give pupils a hands‑on look at how solar energy is generated and how clean power, nature and agriculture can work together. Each visit will include a safety briefing, a guided tour of the 9.3MW solar site, and an explanation of how sunlight is turned into electricity that powers local homes as the UK works towards net‑zero carbon emissions. Dates will be arranged for late spring or early summer.

Burnham and Weston Energy

Children will also take part in a practical conservation activity, helping to build an amphibian habitat beside one of the farm’s ponds. The activity is designed to show how solar farms can support wildlife and improve biodiversity, while encouraging pupils to think about future careers in renewable energy, ecology and environmental protection.

Harry Barlow, who will host the visits, said: “We want young people to see that tackling climate change isn’t just about technology, it’s about caring for the world around us. By opening up the solar farm, we hope to inspire pupils to think differently about energy and the environment, and to see that Somerset is already playing its part in a cleaner, greener future.”

The initiative is part of Burnham and Weston Energy’s wider community benefit work, which reinvests profits from the solar farm into local sustainability and wellbeing projects. The organisation also runs the Sunshine Fund, which supports community groups and charities with grants for environmental and social projects.

Schools in Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Weston-super-Mare and surrounding areas are invited to express interest, with visits planned over consecutive days to allow multiple schools to take part. Teachers can discuss suitable dates and class numbers by contacting ross@burnhamandwestonenergy.co.uk.

