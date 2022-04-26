A Burnham-On-Sea chef who lost the ability to walk and talk after a stroke has received a ‘life-changing’ heart operation after a two-year wait and is now recovering.

Kirk Godbeer said he felt suicidal after suffering the stroke at age 31, leaving him with sight and memory problems. He has since been supporting a Stroke Association campaign to raise awareness of strokes while waiting for his operation.

“On Saturday April 23rd, I finally had my life-changing operation at Bristol Heart Institute after waiting almost two years,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“I had a large 8mm hole closed to help stop furthur blood clots and lower my risk of further strokes. I’m back home recovering and have to take it easy for the next two weeks.”

“I have had so many people follow my journey and I am reaching out again to thank everyone so much for their continued support and to let everyone know my operation went well and I’m home recovering.”

He adds: “My fiancee and family have all been amazing in my recovery from the stroke and now my plans are to help others who have experienced strokes and help to give them support and understanding.”

“I’m looking to get out into the community once I’m recovered and will be doing a lot of charity work.”

Earlier this year, when Burnham-On-Sea.com first featured Kirk’s story, he said: “Having a stroke has given me confidence to open up and get the support I need.”

He suffered the stroke just days after the first Covid-19 lockdown. He adds: “I remember a sharp pain and warm pins and needles in my face and side of one of my hands and my left arm went dead.”

“The next morning I woke up still struggling with my left side. I didn’t want my children to see me so I walked to my mum’s. Everything from this point was a blur until I came round two days later in the Bristol Royal Infirmary.”

Kirk was told he had suffered a “shower of strokes” caused by blood clots and he’s since been working hard to rebuild his life.

“I had to learn how to walk and talk by watching Youtube and listening to music. Learning to walk again started with baby steps. I had stairs at my mum’s so I would use the two bottom steps as my recovery goal day by day,” he adds.

Kirk is supporting the Stroke Association’s call for people to make healthy changes to their lifestyle to reduce the risk of having strokes.

“I’m proud I’ve managed to turn my life around, it was a terrible time around my stroke – I now want to help other stroke survivors to open up and talk more.”