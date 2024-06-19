Burnham Swim and Sports Academy holding events to mark drowning prevention week

Burnham-On-Sea Swim and Sports Academy is holding several activities to mark national drowning prevention week.

Amelie, one of its many swim teachers, pictured above, is delivering several of the activities this week during drowning prevention week.

The Academy’s Jenny Parfitt says: “It’s so important, especially where we live, that everyone has the skills needed to save themselves if they get into difficulty in the water, or know how to effectively help someone without putting yourself in danger.”

“Burnham Swim and Sports Academy have partnered with the RNLI to produce specific activities for everyone in their learn to swim programmes at the pool. This is for all swimming lessons; children, adults and school swimming.”

“Students have been asked to come prepared with extra clothing to wear during lessons to better replicate real-life scenarios where one might fall in the water, and how to save yourself.”

“Activities also include how to call for help, how to offer verbal assistance to those in trouble, encouraging people to not go in the water to help save someone drowning as this could put themselves in danger too, beach safety and recognition of safety signs.”

An RNLI representative will also be attending the Open Day at the academy on Sunday 23rd June to answer questions and provide additional information on staying safe near water.

Jenny adds: “We are also offering anyone to pop into the pool during the week to pick up a poster to colour for a competition, where by a child could win either a Private 1:1 swimming lesson, or entry to a crash course in swimming over the school holidays.”