Burnham Swim and Sports Academy launches new swimming classes for autistic children

Burnham Swim and Sports Academy are launching a new swimming class aimed at supporting and encouraging children with additional needs in learning to swim.

Currently, most children who have Autism have to join in with mainstream swimming lessons, which isn’t always the most effective learning environment and can be sensorially overloading for some children.

In most cases, the only way around that is for children to have 1:1 lessons with an experienced teacher.

“However, as a centre, we felt that this may be creating a financial barrier to some children having the joy of learning to swim and teaching families how to keep their unique children safe around water,” the Academy’s Jenny Parfitt told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“Therefore we have created a new class called Swim with Me. These classes will be for children on the autistic spectrum to attended, with a parent/guardian getting in the water with them to assist throughout the lesson.

“It will be a small class setting of no more than 6 children per class and will be led by a specifically trained swim teacher. These classes will be at a time when no one else is in the pool, therefore reducing noise levels and busyness in the changing rooms and pool.”

“These classes will be following the alpha swim stages and leading into the learn to swim programme. Our Launch date is May 24th.”

The first class is a free trial, allowing families to try it out before signing up. Please ring 01278 785909 or pop in to the pool to secure your place or email Charlotte for more information at charlotte.oliver@legacyleisure .org.uk