Burnham-On-Sea Swim and Sports Academy has welcomed the news that it is to receive a funding boost as it plans to re-open on April 12th.

It comes as three leisure and swimming facilities in our area have been awarded £260,000 from Sport England’s National Leisure Recovery Fund aimed at assisting the leisure sector to help the nation recover from the pandemic.

Sedgemoor District Council put in a complex financial application on behalf of the three leisure facilities in Sedgemoor – 1610 Trinity Sports and Leisure Centre in Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea Swim and Sports Academy and Kings Fitness and Leisure Centre in Cheddar.

Despite not owning or running the three facilities, Sedgemoor District Council says it does support community access, school swimming lessons and the health and wellbeing of residents to the tune of £622,000 a year.

The owners of Burnham-On-Sea Swim and Sports Academy, Mark and Sara Cox-Conklin, pictured, have welcomed the support after months of closures due to the pandemic.

Sara Cox-Conklin told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Academy is looking forward to re-opening on April 12th, with an extra spring in our step following the announcement of support to the Academy by Sport England and Sedgemoor District Council.”

“In-line with the Government’s road map, Phase 1 will see the opening of the Academy Gym, pool, Starbucks café and shop.”

“The team is looking forward to welcoming back our Gym/Swim Health Club Members, Lane Swimmers, Swim Team (Potential to Regional), Triathlon Team, all children enrolled in Swim Academy lessons and school lessons, and our fabulous local community.”

“Swimming lessons registration for new swimmers wishing to join us for the new term is now live here and the new pool timetable for the Easter Holidays is available here. You will see there are lots of ‘Family/Open Fun N Float’ sessions being held over the Easter Holidays for families to enjoy. All are welcome to attend these pre-bookable sessions by calling the Academy from Monday 29th March, when phone lines will open Monday to Friday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm to answer any questions in the run up to our re-opening on April 12th.”

She adds: “May 17th is the eagerly anticipated date, when we can open up our Adult Health Club classes in Phase 2. Over 60 Health & Wellness classes will be on offer each week from Pilates, Mindfullness, Spinning, Aquafit, HIIT, Zumba and more.”

Burnham Swim and Sports Academy receives £12,000 from Sedgemoor District Council towards school swimming lessons.