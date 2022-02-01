Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is launching a new series of monthly Wednesday matinee screenings of classic films.

The Princess Theatre will feature well-loved classic films on the first Wednesday of every month at 2pm from Wednesday (February 2nd).

Tickets, priced £5, are available to buy online and The Princess is also introducing £10 tickets to include the film and lunch, with a meal and drink from Hellend’s Kitchen.

The screenings will feature Breakfast At Tiffany’s on Wednesday February 2nd, Casablanca on Wednesday 2nd March and Some Like It Hot on Wednesday 6th April.

To book seats for Breakfast At Tiffany’s, click here, and to book seats for Casablanca, click here and book seats for Some Like It Hot, click here.

Lunch bookings are only available up to 48 hours prior to the screening. Table bookings will be made for 12pm on the day of the matinee.

For more information www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk or contact The Princess’ box office in person or via 01278 784464.