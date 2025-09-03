Burnham theatre to host Celine Dion tribute show ‘My Heart Will Go On’

A spectacular tribute to one of music’s most iconic voices is coming to Burnham-On-Sea this month, as the international touring concert show ‘Celine: My Heart Will Go On’ arrives at The Princess Theatre on Friday 26th September 2025.

The production, which celebrates the timeless hits of Celine Dion, is part of a new UK tour following a string of sold-out performances in 2024. Organised by Carlton Entertainment, the show promises to be “bigger and better than ever,” with a cast of talented musicians and vocalists bringing four decades of chart-topping ballads to life.

Kerry Carlton, of Carlton Entertainment, says: “The concert is a stunning celebration of the music of one of the greatest singers of our time. Audiences can expect a magical ride through Celine’s most beloved songs, from The Power of Love to Because You Loved Me, and of course, My Heart Will Go On.”

Celine Dion’s career spanned generations, with over 200 million records sold worldwide and accolades including an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and multiple Grammy Awards. Her music continues to inspire fans across the globe, earning her the title ‘Queen of the Power Ballads’.

Tickets are available via The Princess Theatre website. Tickets are priced at £25.00.