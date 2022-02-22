An evening of wildlife talks with the founder of Secret World Wildlife Rescue Pauline Kidner and Chris Sperring MBE of the Hawk and Owl Trust is set to be held in Burnham-On-Sea.

Pauline will be talking about the highs and lows of working with wildlife over 30 years at the East Huntspill based charity.

Pauline says her work is “to stop pain and suffering,” and she also believes that through education and showing SWWR’s work, it is possible to inspire people to care about wildlife.

Chris Sperring is a professional wildlife conservationist working for the Hawk and Owl Trust, who also presents and broadcasts on TV and Radio and lectures. He is also a wildlife photographer and Chris will be talking about responsibility to the environment.

The event will be held on Friday 18th March at The Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea. Tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £12 over 65, and £10 student or child, available from the Princess Theatre website and the box office on 01278 784464.