16.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Aug 15, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day with ceremony today
News

Burnham to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day with ceremony today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council will mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day today (Friday 15th August), with a ceremony to honour the end of World War II and pay tribute to those who served and sacrificed.

A two-minute silence will be observed at 12 noon next to the flagpole in Old Station Approach, Burnham-On-Sea.

“We are inviting residents, visitors and local organisations to pause in reflection and remembrance,” says a spokesperson.

“Immediately following the silence, a flag-raising ceremony will take place, symbolising peace, resilience and national gratitude.”

“Sadly, the mechanism used to hoist the flag in Highbridge has been damaged and is not repairable.”

”As a result, unfortunately, the flag cannot be flown in Highbridge on this occasion.”

Previous article
Formation flight to mark 80th Anniversary of VJ Day over Somerset
Next article
Burnham and Highbridge A-Level students celebrate exam results success

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
16.4 ° C
17.3 °
15.4 °
86 %
0.5kmh
93 %
Fri
25 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
29 °
Mon
27 °
Tue
19 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com