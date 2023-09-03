Burnham United AFC’s Sunday team have been crowned Bridgwater Sunday Football League champions after a win in the final on Sunday (September 3rd).

The team, managed by James Fowler, enjoyed a 3-2 victory over Bridgwater Wolves to claim the silverware at the Cassis Close playing fields.

Brynn Pearce opened the scoring on 35 minutes, before Jaymie Whitehouse fired in two more goals to put the home side into a 3-0 lead.

However, Bridgwater Wolves attempted a comeback with scored two late goals – but it was too late to avoid victory for Burnham.

A spokesman said it had been an eventful cup final: “Going 3-0 up the final seemed all but tied up. That was until Bridgwater Wolves mounted a come back.”

“We dug deep and held on to the lead to bring the cup home.”

Pictured: The celebrations on Sunday after the trophy win (Photos: Mike Lang)