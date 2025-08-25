Burnham United FC unveils new local partnerships ahead of centenary celebrations

Burnham United Football Club has kicked off its 99th season by unveiling new partnerships with two local companies: Rich’s Cider and Basonbridge Brewing Company.

Supporters visiting the club’s clubhouse bar will now be able to enjoy a fresh selection of award-winning local lagers and ciders, thanks to the new collaboration. The move is part of the club’s wider effort to enhance the matchday experience while championing local businesses.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming Rich’s Cider and Basonbridge Brewing Company into the clubhouse,” said Bar Manager Stuart Smith. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to bring in some top-quality local drinks that we know our supporters will enjoy.”

“For us, it’s about creating a friendly, welcoming place where people can come together, whether it’s before the game, after the game, or just to share a drink with friends.”

The new additions to the bar menu are now available, with fans invited to raise a glass and celebrate the start of what promises to be a landmark season.

As the club enters its 99th year, preparations are already underway for the major milestone of its centenary season.

The club is launching a Centenary Sponsorship Appeal, inviting local businesses, organisations, and individuals to get involved in marking 100 years of grassroots football in Burnham-On-Sea.

The centenary celebrations will include a series of special events, commemorations, and initiatives designed to honour the club’s proud history and build an exciting future.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate everything Burnham United stands for,” said a club spokesperson. “We’re calling on the community to help us make our 100th season truly unforgettable.”

Those interested in supporting the centenary campaign are encouraged to contact Club Secretary Pauline Smith at psmithburnhamunitedafc@gmail.com.

Pictured: George from Rich’s Cider (left), Stuart BUFC bar manager (centre), Alex Basonbridge Brewing Company (right)