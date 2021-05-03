Burnham United Junior Football Club Under 8s have unveiled a smart new kit this week, thanks to the support of a local business.

The team are being sponsored by local firm All Tree Needs, who have contributed funding.

“The team would like to thank everyone at the company for the fantastic new kit and their generous support,” says a spokesman.

Pictured wearing their new kit are Marc Smith and Adam Smith (Managers), plus Frasier, Isaac, Dennis, Josh, Riley, Kyran, Koren, Zac, Harvey, Ollie, Oscar, Sidney, Declan, Jenson, Ethan and Damien (Photo Mike Lang).