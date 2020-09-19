Burnham United Juniors Under 16s have thanked their sponsors as they unveiled new-look team kit this week.

The team has a smart new look after securing funding for the new clothing from three Burnham-On-Sea companies.

The club’s Chairman, Paul Sealey, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The team would like to say a massive thank you to local businesses Retreat Caravan Park, Oakwood Designs and Bowen’s Coastal Cleaning, who kindly came forward to sponsor our team kit in this difficult time.”

“Without their generosity we would have been without a kit this season.”

Pictured: Scott (Retreat Caravan Park) Will, Ralf, Josh, Sam, Adrian, Gavin, Tom, Jack, Josh, George, Nathan, Sean (Oakwood Designs), Henry, Kru, Kyran, Jamie, Brandon and Kevin