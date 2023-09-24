A Burnham United Juniors Football Club team has started a new season in smart new kits thanks to the support of a local company.

Cooksley & Son Funeral Directors have become new sponsors of Burnham United Juniors Under 9’s who play in the Woodspring Junior League.

“The club thanks the company for sponsoring the team – their support is greatly appreciated,” says a spokesperson.

Pictured are the team in their new kits – Hamish, Paul M & Paul B (Coaches), Cain, Arlo, Jessie, Harrison, Tristan, Jack, Rory, Lincoln M, Lincoln B, Dexter, Lucas , Marley, Harvey, Freddie, Emma, Albert, Bonnie & ‘JJ’. (Mike Lang Photography)

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: