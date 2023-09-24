A Burnham United Juniors Football Club team has started a new season in smart new kits thanks to the support of a local company.

Cooksley & Son Funeral Directors have become new sponsors of Burnham United Juniors Under 9’s who play in the Woodspring Junior League.

“The club thanks the company for sponsoring the team – their support is greatly appreciated,” says a spokesperson.

Pictured are the team in their new kits – Hamish, Paul M & Paul B (Coaches), Cain, Arlo, Jessie, Harrison, Tristan, Jack, Rory, Lincoln M, Lincoln B, Dexter, Lucas , Marley, Harvey, Freddie, Emma, Albert, Bonnie & ‘JJ’. (Mike Lang Photography)