Burnham United Juniors Under 9s

Burnham United Juniors Under 9’s have this week proudly unveiled their new team kit, thanks to the support of a local sponsor.

The team’s clothing has been sponsored by Burnham’s Chapple Interior and Exterior Decorators.

“The team would like to thank Chapple Interiors for their generous support,” says a club spokesman.

Pictured are Ashley Massingham, Ollie Taylor and Nathan Meager (Manager & Coaches). Harry, Bailey, Alfie, Nate, Harry, Archie, Flo, Jacob, Riley, Jack, George, Theo, Max, Sonnie, Harrison, Pixie, Connor, Jacob & Rueben.

 
