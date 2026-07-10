Burnham United marking its centenary today with a day of football celebrations

Burnham United Football Club is celebrating a major milestone today (Saturday July 11th) as it celebrates its centenary with a full day of football at its ground.

Formed in 1926, the Burnham-On-Sea club will welcome past players, supporters and families to come together and recognise a century of local footballing history.

The pitches will be busy throughout the day as three matches are staged, with spectators invited to cheer on the teams.

Burnham United Vets will open the celebrations late morning with a game against Bridgwater Vets at 11.30am.

Early afternoon will see Burnham United Ladies take on Highburn Ladies at 1.30pm, followed by the club’s first team facing Bridgwater United in the final match at 3.30pm.

A spokesperson says the club is looking forward to seeing familiar faces return to mark the anniversary, adding that the day will be about celebrating football in the local community and acknowledging everyone who has been part of the club’s journey over the decades.

Refreshments will be served throughout the event, the club bar will be open, and a grand raffle will add to the atmosphere as visitors gather to share memories and enjoy the games.

The club says it hopes the centenary will be a chance for supporters old and new to come together and reflect on the role Burnham United has played in the town for generations.

Parking at the club will be limited to officials, referees and visiting teams, but additional parking will be available nearby at King Alfred School for those attending the celebrations.