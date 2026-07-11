Burnham United marks its centenary with a day of football and celebrations

Burnham United Football Club marked a proud milestone on Saturday (July 11th) when it celebrated its centenary with a full day of football, drawing past players, supporters and families to the town’s pitches for a tribute to 100 years of local sporting history.

Formed in 1926, the club welcomed generations of Burnham-On-Sea football followers to enjoy a packed schedule of matches in the sunshine, with spectators watching throughout the day.

The action began with Burnham Ladies securing a 4-2 win over Highburn, followed by the United Vets who slipped to a 3-1 defeat against Bridgwater Vets. The club’s first team then rounded off the senior fixtures with a hard‑fought 2-1 victory over Bridgwater United.

There was also success for the youngsters as the Under 12s delivered a strong 6-0 win against Burnbridge Under 12s.

Club Secretary Pauline Smith told Burnham-On-Sea.com it had been a memorable occasion despite the heat. “It was a wonderful day that went so well considering the extreme temperatures. We saw lots of support, with several old players coming along and a really good vibe,” she said.

The vets team, who won their league this season, were presented with their trophy and medals during the event, adding to the celebrations.

A special moment came when the late Paul Skinner’s daughter presented a photo of England legend Geoff Hurst and helped unveil new team designs, drawing warm applause from those gathered.

The club said the centenary day had been a fitting way to honour its long history and the many players, volunteers and supporters who have shaped Burnham United over the past century. It was topped off when England reached the World Cup semi-finals after beating Norway 2-1 in a tense game on Saturday night. Photos: Mike Lang