Burnham United Juniors Under 13’s football team have a smart new look thanks to the support of a local business.

The new kit, sponsored by Stephen & Co Block Management, is delighting the young players, who play in the Woodspring Junior League.

“The club would like to thank Stephen & Co Block Management for kindly sponsoring the team this season,” says a Burnham United spokesman.

Pictured: Archie, Riley, Flinn, Jude, Finley, Xander, Kai, Caleb, Alfie, Aaron, Jaydon, Isaac, Ellis, Jenson & Woody