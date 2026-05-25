Burnham Utd U18s celebrate superb league and cup double after standout season

Burnham United U18s have been officially crowned champions of the North Division in the Karuta Sportswear Somerset U18 Youth Football League after a superb 4–2 away win at Street FC sealed the title with a game still to spare.

The victory confirmed Burnham’s status as the standout side of the division, capping a season defined by consistency, resilience and a level of quality that their closest challengers simply couldn’t match.

The league triumph comes after the squad also lifted the ASFootyReviews Somerset U18 League Cup, completing an impressive double for the club.

Burnham’s title charge has been built on a blend of attacking flair and defensive discipline, with the team suffering just a single defeat throughout the entire league campaign — a statistic that underlines their dominance and tactical maturity.

A spokesperson for the Karuta Sportswear Somerset U18 Youth Football League praised the achievement, saying: “To secure the Balanced Energy North Division title with a game to play — and with only one loss to their name — is an extraordinary feat by Burnham United. They have been the pace-setters from the opening weekend, and their success is thoroughly deserved. We congratulate them on the double.”

Coaches Fletcher Raymond, James Fowler and Dan Burfitt say the squad has shown outstanding commitment, resilience and teamwork throughout the season, adding that the players have made the whole club incredibly proud.