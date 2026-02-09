Burnham volunteers join seafront community gardening session

A group of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents has joined a special seafront community gardening session.

Burnham and Highbridge Growing Group held a gathering of volunteers on Burnham’s South Esplanade over the past week to prepare flower beds for the new season.

A spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Thanks go to our fabulous Growing Group, who took advantage of a break in the weather to complete a revamp of the Esplanade beds, planting them up with sustainable, colourful plants.”

Further sessions are planned – get in touch with the Town Council here to get involved.