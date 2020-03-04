A Burnham-On-Sea walker has thanked several community-spirited members of public for helping her after she was hurt in a fall on the town’s seafront.

Wendy Seymour was walking along the Esplanade recently when she slipped while going down the steps opposite the Royal Clarence Hotel on The Esplanade.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Two runners called Byron and Matthew stopped to help me as I lay there. I’d twisted my ankles and began to feel very dizzy and nauseated for some time.”

“A crowd gathered and decided to call an ambulance. The new hotel manager came across with a blanket and pillow for my head. He and the two runners kept me talking because I was feeling woozy and they were very supportive.”

“I want to thank Nick and Ellie from the hotel, plus Byron and Matthew and the ambulance girls, Becky and Sarah from Burnham Ambulance Station, who were marvellous. They checked me over and thought I had broken my foot, which had swollen up badly.”

“I went to A&E and fortunately the X-ray showed nothing broken. It was just a very bad sprain, so I consider I got off lightly with no broken bones.”

She adds: “The people of Burnham-On-Sea are lovely – I have been back to the hotel and ambulance station to thank them all with boxes of chocs.”

“If Byron and Matthew see this, thanks again to them – please get in touch with me via Burnham-On-Sea.com.” The incident occurred on February 12th.