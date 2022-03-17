An evening of wildlife talks from the founder of Secret World Wildlife Rescue Pauline Kidner and TV personality Chris Sperring of the Hawk and Owl Trust is set to be held in Burnham-On-Sea this Friday (March 18th).

The evening with Secret World Wildlife Rescue will introduce the audience to Chris Sperring, a professional wildlife conservationist, and Pauline.

Pauline says her work is to stop pain and suffering, and she also believes that through education and showing the charity’s work, it is possible to inspire people to care about wildlife. She is an author of four books about her life. Pauline will be talking about the highs and lows of working with wildlife for over 30 years.

Chris Sperring is a professional wildlife conservationist working for Hawk and Owl Trust, who also presents and broadcasts on TV and Radio and lectures on a wide range of subjects. He is also a wildlife photographer, writing articles for magazines and newspapers. Chris will be talking about our responsibility to the environment.

The event will be held on Friday 18th March at The Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea. Tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £12 over 65, and £10 student or child, available from the Princess Theatre website and the box office on 01278 784464. Doors open at 6.30pm and the show starts at 7.30pm.