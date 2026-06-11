Burnham’s Academy Swim Team Masters celebrate championship success and top Somerset club award

Academy Swim Team Burnham‑On‑Sea is celebrating a superb weekend of Masters swimming after an impressive showing at the Somerset & Gloucestershire Masters Championships, where the club’s adult swimmers delivered a series of standout performances.

Six Masters swimmers — Lewis P, Lewis D, Emily K, Lauren H, Amelie RW and Matthew F — represented the club at the event, each achieving excellent results and showcasing the strength and spirit of the team.

The competition also highlighted the inclusive nature of Masters swimming, proving that age is no barrier to racing, improving fitness or enjoying the sport.

One of the highlights of the day was the cannon event, where Academy Swim Team joined forces with Burnham‑On‑Sea Swimming Club. Andrew and Daisy from BOSSC teamed up with the AST swimmers to form a combined eight‑strong squad, demonstrating a brilliant sense of unity between the two local clubs.

To cap off a hugely successful meet, Academy Swim Team was awarded the Top Somerset Club Award, a proud moment for the club and a major milestone for its expanding Masters section.

The club says its Masters programme continues to grow rapidly, offering adults in Burnham‑On‑Sea and surrounding areas the chance to return to swimming, build fitness, train with others and enjoy the social side of club life. The programme welcomes a wide range of swimmers — from those looking to regain confidence in the water to experienced competitors — with flexible monthly and pay‑as‑you‑go options available.

A spokesperson for the club said Masters swimming has become “an important and growing part of our club”, adding that the weekend’s success reflected “great swimming, fantastic team spirit, personal achievement and people enjoying the sport together”. They said the club would love to welcome more adult swimmers from the local area, whether they are returning to the pool, looking to improve fitness or hoping to train in a friendly, supportive environment.

Academy Swim Team also thanked Somerset ASA and Gloucestershire ASA for hosting a well‑run and enjoyable event. The club is already looking ahead to next year’s championships, hoping to field an even larger Masters squad.

Anyone interested in joining the Masters programme or finding out more can visit Academy Swim Team’s website at astbos.co.uk or contact the club directly.