Members of the Burnham-On-Sea Swim and Sports Academy’s Swim Team are celebrating after a successful two weekends competing in the Somerset County Championships.

The Academy Swim Team from Burnham have achieved a really positive start to the Somerset County Championships with some great performances.

“The 100 individual medley saw three boys make finals, with a 4th for Leo Woodrow in his first Counties, an 8th for Xander Powell, and a 6th for Zach Powell. We also had a 1st reserve for final Riley Beardsmore and a 2nd reserve for Macy Noad,” says the Academy’s Coach, Jan Dykes.

“And then there were the relays with 2 silvers and 2 bronze medals from the boys 10-12 free and Medley and 13-14 boys free and Medley relays. The 10 to 12yrs team comprised of Fergus Hay, Leo Woodrow, Xander Powell and Ryan Smout. The 13/14yrs boys team was Zachary Powell, TT Magang Finley Fooks, and Lewis Hay.”

“In total, 12 relay teams – the most ever entered – competed and there were top 8 places for all the other relays, with many Personal best times.”

The Academy Swim Team Burnham continued their success with more medals and best times on days two and three (22nd and 23rd January) at Millfield School’s long course pool.

Coach Sara Dykes said: “We’ve started doing distance events for the first time, with amazing results.”

“A first-time 800 long course for three resulted in a silver for Zach Powell, with a Regional Consideration Time. There was also a bronze for Thea Faubel and a 4th for Macy Noad.”

“There was awesome swimming, made better by the fantastic results posted later in the day at the school’s cross country by both, and they will represent Somerset in the Regional event.”

“Zach Powell then proved his versatility and came 5th in the 200 Breaststroke in a Regional Qualifying time.”

Back for more on day threee, both Macy and Thea competed superbly in the 400 free, each coming fifth in their respective age groups.

Phoebe Poole, below, also took a bronze in the 13 years age group, with a big personal best time.

“In the boy’s backstroke, there were long course personal best times and finals for Zach Powell (4th), Lewis Hay (6th) and Lewis Duggan (8th). Lewis achieved a qualifying time for the Scottish National Age Groups in Glasgow in April.”

After discussions with Sara, Zach Powell opted for withdrawing from the 200 IM final to focus on the 100-fly final and was rewarded with a Regional Qualifying time.

She adds: “The real treat came last off in the afternoon with two straight finals in the 10/11 and 12s 200 IM that saw Leo Woodrow and Xander Powell both taking silvers. We are now looking forward to next weekend!”