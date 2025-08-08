Burnham’s Avenue Tennis Club celebrates 20+ years of ‘Vinny’s Minis’ fun tennis sessions

Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club is marking over two decades of its popular ‘Vinny’s Minis’ sessions, which continue to thrive every Friday evening with family-friendly, fun tennis for children and adults alike.

The sessions started in August 2003, when LTA-accredited coach Vinny Duddy created a safe and engaging space for children to enjoy tennis-themed games while their parents took part in coaching or social play.

The name “Vinny’s Minis” was coined by then-club captain Mike Dodds—and it’s stuck ever since.

Vinny says: “It’s been a lot of fun over the last 20 years. We’ve had juniors helping out on court, building confidence and life skills, and it’s been great to see so many of them grow up and even return with their own children.”

Today, the sessions run for three hours every Friday evening:

5–6pm: Ages 4–6

6–7pm: Ages 6–9

7–8pm: Ages 9+

Helping out on court are current ladies first team player and LTA coach Megan Rundle, along with Zoe Lloyd and Will Harris from King Alfred’s School.

Friday nights at Avenue are now a full family affair, with adult coaching, social tennis, and a well-stocked bar open for drinks and conversation—even for those not playing.

Junior membership starts at just £18 per year for under-8s, and £36 for ages 8–17. Parents who only want to play with their children can also join for £36. Full details are available at www.avenuetennis.com.

The club also hosts two major competitions this August:

(17–23 August): Open to players from across the region, with singles, doubles, and mixed matches. Somerset County Closed (week following): Open to Somerset residents only, with a full range of age-group events.

Both events are free to watch, with onsite catering available—perfect for a summer day out with the kids.

Head Coach Tim Seymour offers a wide coaching programme including cardio tennis, 1-to-1 and group sessions, stringing services, and a pro shop. His summer tennis camps run from 13–27 August at Avenue, Lympsham, and Bridgwater clubs. Visit www.tennis-extreme.com for details and bookings.

Tim is also launching a new “Getting to Grips with Tennis” course from 5 September, and a “Parent & Tots” indoor session starting 11 September—spaces are limited, so early booking is advised.