News

Burnham’s Avenue Tennis Club celebrates league success at annual presentation night

Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club has celebrated a successful season in the Somerset Tennis League at its annual presentation evening.

The event brought together players from the ladies’ and men’s teams for an evening of tennis and celebration.

Organised by outgoing Men’s Team Captain Barry Ramsden, the night began with a series of ladies’, men’s, and mixed doubles matches.

Club President Pauline Jenkins led the trophy presentations, honouring teams who had won their divisions or earned promotion.

The standout moment came when Avenue Ladies A Team Captain Emily Rossiter collected the North Somerset Division One winners shield, joined by teammates Charlotte Bolton, Claire Gass and Megan Rundle – all in their first year in the division.

Team results for the 2024/25 season included:

  • Ladies A: Division 1 – Winners
  • Ladies B: Division 6 – Winners and promoted
  • Men’s B: Division 4 – Second and promoted
  • Men’s A: Division 1 – Second

Barry Ramsden announced he would be stepping down as Men’s Team Captain after many years, handing over to Sam Goodhew while continuing as Tennis Manager. Players thanked Barry for his dedication and for organising the evening.

The club’s AGM will take place on Sunday, September 28th at 12 noon in the clubhouse. Volunteers are being sought for committee roles, especially lettings. Anyone interested is encouraged to contact the club secretary at sjhyde27@hotmail.com.

Coaching sessions for juniors and adults are underway, including Cardio Tennis with Head Coach Tim Seymour and new parent-and-tots sessions on Thursdays. Details are available at www.tennis-extreme.com.

The club’s internal tournament is in full swing, and the Jo Gooden Cup – a fun ladies’ event – will be held on Saturday, October 18th from 3-6pm.

Social events continue with Wednesday Supper Evenings and Friday Family Nights, featuring Vinny’s Minis junior sessions and adult coaching. Membership details and weekly tennis schedules can be found at www.avenuetennis.com.

