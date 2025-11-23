Burnham’s Avenue Tennis Club to host charity events and festive celebrations

Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club is gearing up for a busy few weeks with a series of charity and festive events.

Club ambassador Barry Ramsden is organising two special events in aid of Children in Need later this month.

A junior quiz, fun games and an Avenue horse racing evening will take place on Saturday 29th November at the club in The Grove, starting at 6pm.

The following morning, Sunday 30th November, a fun mixed doubles tennis competition will be held from 10am. The club’s well-stocked bar will be open for both events.

The club’s popular Christmas dinner will be held on Sunday 7th December from 12 noon. Members are encouraged to sign up on the foyer noticeboard or contact Pauline Jenkins on 01278 783396 or via email at jenks41@hotmail.com. Raffle prizes are also being welcomed.

Young members will enjoy the Junior Tennis Christmas Party on Friday 19th December from 6pm–8pm, replacing the usual Vinny’s Minis session. Weather permitting, fun games will be held on the courts, with party food and drinks available indoors if needed.

Looking ahead, the club is also planning a lively New Year’s Eve Party to welcome in 2026, with games, food, music and dancing from 7pm until late. The event is open to members, friends and family, but is for adults only.

Alongside these special events, the club continues to run its regular activities, including fortnightly Wednesday Supper Nights, weekly Pickleball sessions led by new Club Captain Sam Goodhew, and a range of coaching programmes for juniors and adults with Head Coach Tim Seymour.

The Avenue’s internal tournament is currently underway, with round robin leagues across age groups, while Friday nights remain family nights with social tennis, coaching and Vinny’s Minis sessions for juniors.

Coaches Vinny Duddy and Megan Rundle and junior tennis player Zoe Lloyd arranged and ran a spooktacular Halloween fancy dress tennis fun session on Friday 31st October which saw Vinny and Zoe dressed up as a skeleton and alien respectively plus others!

For more details about membership, coaching or court hire, visit www.avenuetennis.com or call 01278 782758.