Burnham’s Avenue Tennis Club unveils packed programme of tennis and social events

Avenue Tennis Club in Burnham-On-Sea has announced a full line-up of tennis, pickleball and social activities for 2026, with plenty on offer for both members and non‑members despite the poor weather at the start of the year.

Group coaching for juniors and adults is already underway, led by Head Coach Tim Seymour, with details available on his website. The club says Tim’s cardio tennis sessions are an energetic way to boost fitness, while his Friday evening adult coaching from 6pm to 7pm is ideal for newcomers or those returning to the sport. Junior coaching runs throughout the week and weekends, and private one‑to‑one lessons are also available.

Avenue Tennis Club continues to host a wide range of social tennis sessions for all abilities, with information available at avenuetennis.com or by calling 01278 782758. Anyone curious about trying tennis can book a court through the LTA Clubmark system to see whether the sport suits them.

Competitive players can join the club’s men’s and ladies’ teams, which compete in leagues across Somerset. Men’s match practice takes place on Monday evenings, with ladies’ practice on Tuesdays.

After a short break due to injury, Vinny’s Minis will return on Friday 6th February, weather permitting, running from 5pm to 8pm for children aged four and above in age‑grouped sessions.

The club’s popular Wednesday Night Supper Nights also continue on a fortnightly basis, offering a three‑course meal with cheese and biscuits for £13.50. The next supper will be held on 11th February, featuring Jose’s fish pie with a vegetarian option. Bookings can be made via the sign‑up sheet in the club foyer or by calling Poo Jenkins on 01278 783396.

Wednesday evenings also feature a thriving pickleball session led by Club Captain Sam Goodhew, with all equipment provided. Additional pickleball sessions run on Saturday afternoons.

The club says results from its 2025 tournament will be published soon, and anyone wishing to join the internal tennis ladder can contact Sam Goodhew directly.