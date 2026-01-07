Burnham’s ‘Baby Bee Crafty’ shop unveils fresh look with new workshops and clubs

Baby Bee Crafty in Burnham-On-Sea has relaunched its College Street shop with a fresh new look and line-up of services following a refit over Christmas.

The redesign has created more space for hands‑on community workshops, crafting, displays and activities.

The revamped shop features an extended range of craft items covering a wide variety of hobbies alongside its new baby clothes, including items specially for premature babies.

Owner Lynn Gibbons says: “Alongside the refit, Baby Bee Crafty has launched an expanded programme of weekly craft clubs, running on Tuesdays from 10am to 12pm and again from 1pm to 3pm, on Wednesdays from 1pm to 3pm, and on Thursdays from 1pm to 3pm.”

“A new line-up of workshops is also being introduced, such as ‘Get to Know Your Sewing Machine’, ‘Learn to Crochet,’ needle felting, glass fusion, overlay crochet and corner‑to‑corner crochet.”

“A new community craft board has also been introduced, offering inspiration, information and locally made pieces for visitors to browse.”

The team say they are excited to welcome customers and hope the new space will encourage even more people to enjoy activities and crafting in a friendly and supportive environment.