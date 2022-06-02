Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church and Burnham Methodist Church congregations gathered for a Jubilee street party on Thursday (June 2nd).

In wonderful sunshine, 200 people joined together on College Street to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The event was organised by the two churches on College Street – Baptist and Methodist – as a gift to members of the church and residents of the street.

Rev Steve Bennett said the event included nibbles, a ploughman’s lunch, cakes and drinks. Whilst enjoying their food, partygoers were treated to a quiz, a party hat competition, live music, and model engines.

Geoff and Helen Stait of Western Steam Model Engineers even brought a 1/3rd size working traction engine for people to have a ride on.

Rev Steve Bennett acknowledged all the hard work required by members of both churches to make the event possible. “There are too many folk to name individually,” he said. “We are all delighted with the success of this event.”