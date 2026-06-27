Burnham’s BARB hovercraft crews called out twice in two days during heatwave

Burnham-On-Sea’s BARB Search & Rescue volunteers have faced a busy spell during this week’s heatwave with two call-outs in just over 24 hours.

The first incident came at 12.40pm on Thursday when Coastguards requested BARB’s hovercraft attend reports of two people in difficulty in beach mud.

As the team travelled towards the scene, positive news came through that the pair had managed to reach firmer ground and were safely out of danger, allowing the crew to stand down.

A second call-out followed at 10.30pm on Friday night to Weston beach where several walkers had reported seeing what looked like the outline of a person stuck in the mud at dusk.

BARB’s hovercraft was taken on its trailer by road to Weston and launched on the beach, with the crew tasked with flying along the tideline while carrying out a grid-pattern search of the mudflats.

Working closely with Coastguards and the beach warden, the team completed a full sweep of the area to confirm that no-one was in difficulty.

Coastguards said the first informants had done exactly the right thing by raising their concerns and contacting the Coastguard.