HomeNewsBurnham's BARB hovercraft crews called out twice in two days during heatwave
News

Burnham’s BARB hovercraft crews called out twice in two days during heatwave

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea's BARB hovercraft

Burnham-On-Sea’s BARB Search & Rescue volunteers have faced a busy spell during this week’s heatwave with two call-outs in just over 24 hours.

The first incident came at 12.40pm on Thursday when Coastguards requested BARB’s hovercraft attend reports of two people in difficulty in beach mud.

As the team travelled towards the scene, positive news came through that the pair had managed to reach firmer ground and were safely out of danger, allowing the crew to stand down.

A second call-out followed at 10.30pm on Friday night to Weston beach where several walkers had reported seeing what looked like the outline of a person stuck in the mud at dusk.

BARB’s hovercraft was taken on its trailer by road to Weston and launched on the beach, with the crew tasked with flying along the tideline while carrying out a grid-pattern search of the mudflats.

Working closely with Coastguards and the beach warden, the team completed a full sweep of the area to confirm that no-one was in difficulty.

Coastguards said the first informants had done exactly the right thing by raising their concerns and contacting the Coastguard.

Previous article
Local walking group marks 50 year milestone with celebration event
Next article
PHOTOS: Mayor leads Armed Forces Day ceremony in Burnham-On-Sea

RELATED ARTICLES

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Yoga by Nature

TL Web Design

TL Tutoring

Refinishing Solutions

Wendy’s Microblading Studio

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
18.1 ° C
18.7 °
17.8 °
83%
1.8m/s
81%
Sun
19 °
Mon
19 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
18 °
Thu
20 °