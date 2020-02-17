A flood rescue crew from Burnham-On-Sea’s BARB Search & Rescue was called to South Wales on Sunday (February 16th) after severe flooding caused by Storm Dennis.

South Wales Police declared a major incident on Sunday following heavy rainfall that left some properties flooded.

A spokesman at BARB Search & Rescue said: “BARB’s flood rescue team was deployed to South Wales where Storm Dennis had caused localised severe flooding of homes.”

“The BARB team, which is a declared national asset, was called out to provide support alongside other emergency services as part of Surf Life Saving GB after South Wales Police declared a major incident.”

“Several of our crew were in Newport to provide assistance and work with the teams.”

A record number of flood warnings and alerts were issued across England on Sunday, said the Environment Agency,. reaching a combined total of 594 shortly before midday.

The saturated ground conditions left by last weekend’s Storm Ciara had caused severe flooding in parts of the UK.