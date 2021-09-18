Burnham-On-Sea charity BARB Search & Rescue has this week been presented with a donation of £250 by the Royal Air Force Police Association Wiltshire branch.

The group’s John Crosby has handed over the cheque to BARB President Roger Flower at the rescue charity’s seafront station, as pictured here.

John said: “At our recent AGM it was decided that the Royal Air Force Police Association Wiltshire branch would share our annual donation between BARB and the Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance.”

“We would like to recognise the excellent work that BARB do in helping locals and holidaymakers that get into difficulty along our coastline.”

“As BARB is a non-funded charity that is solely reliant on donations, we at the RAFPA felt they fully deserved this recognition.”