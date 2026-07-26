Burnham’s BARB assists police in extensive search for vulnerable missing man

A team fron Burnham-On-Sea’s BARB Search & Rescue was called out over the weekend to join a large multi‑agency search around Bleadon, near Weston, amid concern for a vulnerable missing man.

The alarm was first raised by Avon and Somerset Police on Friday, July 24th, when officers began investigating reports involving a 52 year-old man called Scott, pictured below, south of Weston‑super‑Mare, prompting an immediate response from specialist teams.

BARB’s water rescue team was deployed on Saturday, working closely alongside police and other organisations as the search widened.

Police say the man, pictured below, has not been seen since Thursday July 23rd. He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build and has short dark hair. Police they are concerned for his welfare and ask anyone with information to call 999 and quote ref 5226207277.

A BARB spokesperson said its volunteers carried out co-ordinated searches on foot and on the water, checking banksides and difficult‑to‑reach areas while other teams swept through woodland and open ground.

The other teams included Exmoor Search and Rescue Team, Wessex 4×4 Response, Mendip Cave Rescue Search, the Rescue Dog Association, and Coastguards.

Despite extensive efforts, no trace was found. The teams have since stood down but remain ready to assist police further as enquiries continue.