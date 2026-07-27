Burnham-On-Sea’s BAY Centre issues appeal for new committee members

The Burnham Area Youth Centre has issued a fresh call for volunteers to join its committee following a delayed AGM held earlier this month, where members reflected on a difficult year and the need to strengthen the team that oversees the long‑running community facility.

The AGM, normally held in May, was postponed after the sudden passing of the centre’s secretary, who also served as part of the treasurer team. Chairman Mike Lang says the loss of a valued friend and colleague had left the organisation without two key roles and highlighted how vital a full committee is to the smooth running of the charity.

During the meeting, members discussed vacancies in detail and agreed that additional committee support is now essential to help manage the building, which continues to operate as a busy community resource.

Mike, who has served on the committee since 2004 in roles including Vice Chair and Chair, said being part of the team can be “very rewarding” and stressed that the centre remains financially stable and meeting all its obligations.

One of the most pressing needs is the recruitment of a treasurer, a role that will be central to managing the centre’s finances and ensuring compliance with charity regulations. A detailed treasurer profile has been prepared, outlining responsibilities such as presenting regular financial reports, producing annual accounts, advising on financial strategy, and helping to update procedures to reflect best practice. Mike emphasised that the treasurer would not be expected to work alone and would receive full support from the rest of the committee.

Recent positives include the appointment of a dedicated booking clerk and a minutes secretary, both of whom have already helped to ease the workload. However, the committee noted that online access to the centre’s accounts remains limited, and the loss of their secretary has made it harder to process ad hoc payments. Increasing the number of authorised signatories is now a priority.

The BAY Centre continues to host a wide range of local groups and activities, and committee members say they are keen to ensure the building remains well‑managed and welcoming for the community. With more volunteers, they hope to spread responsibilities more evenly and strengthen the centre for the future.

Anyone interested in joining the committee or learning more about the treasurer role is encouraged to get in touch with Mike at mike.lang@btinternet.com