Burnham-On-Sea’s Brickworks Studio in the town centre is set to hold an art exhibition called ‘Foundation’ this weekend.

The two-day showcase of colourful art will run on Saturday 31st July and Sunday 1st August and will feature the work of five local artists. It will open from 11am-7pm on both days.

The studio, based in Victoria Court in Burnham’s Victoria Street, was opened last year by Jacob Dear and George Manchip (pictured above), as reported here.

Jacob says: “It has been eight months since our last exhibition at The Brickworks Studio. We have been itching to put on another showcase of fantastic artwork created in and around Burnham-On-Sea.”

“With the Covid restrictions being lifted on July 19th, our desire to run another fantastic art exhibition in Burnham is coming to fruition!”

“The work of five artists who have captivated our Facebook collective with their incredible artwork over the past nine months will be featured.”

The artists will be Fraya Paige McGill, Sarah Darke, Ruth Barker, Damion Leigh and Jason Pengelly.

Jacob adds: “All these artists display a wide range of different technical approaches to creating their pieces. From contemporary art, illustration to wood-burning, these five artists tell their own stories through their work & we are excited to showcase these artists in our studio space.”

“We are lucky to have such a fantastic Facebook collective with nearly four hundred members. It has enabled many different creatives to share their work, ideas and concepts. We feel that it has created a strong community that we are always looking at grow. So, if you are interested in being in the collective make sure you go to ‘The Brickworks Collective’.”

